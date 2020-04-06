Lake of Bays Public Libraries is letting you know about all its available online resources in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staff members at both the Dwight and Baysville branches are working remotely from home and at a safe physical distance within the branches, which are currently closed to the public – but are trying to remain interactive so that readers can keep in touch.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Head Librarian Cathy Fairbairn says they are trying to keep patrons connected to the library through a number of different avenues.

“We’re just trying to keep everyone in the community safe. We’re not inviting them to come here in any way, we are reaching out to them to figure out what they need. So, we’re kind of reinventing programming,” Fairbairn said.

The Library is inviting patrons to join on both their Facebook and Instagram pages, where they are taking part in online programming such as storytimes, crafts and coffee hour meetings on Zoom.

Fairbairn says it’s been a learning curve but they’ve found new ways to reach out to the community, such as the ‘E-Library’ on their website, where you can find various different resources.

“For example, under that tab, you can find access to Libby.com, which is an online database that offers thousands of online learning opportunities,” Fairbairn added. “So, while people have time right now, they could be upgrading their skills or just learn something new that they’ve always wanted to delve into.”

The E-Library is home to a number of resources that are available for free using your library card.

Fairbairn notes there are plenty of options for kids and adults alike.

“There are more entertainment things like Hoopla and Kanopy that offer movies, documentaries, tv-series, as well as music you can download and listen to. There’s also e-books, audiobooks and even e-comics that you can have a look at.”

Currently, the Dwight branch is broadcasting its ‘Ducks in Dwight’ live stream – with three hatched ducklings and another one on the way.

To see what else is available and to connect you can visit the Lake of Bays Libraries’ website and find more information.