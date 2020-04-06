MUSKOKA, ON-To slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) is closing all of its playgrounds.

“It is a good idea to allow children to play outside each day, but during this time, please do not allow your children to play on TLDSB playground equipment,” the board said in a tweet.

The affected schools include Muskoka Beechgrove Public School, Gravenhurst Public School, Gravenhurst Highschool, KP Manson Public School, Honey Harbour Public School, Glen Orchard Public School, Muskoka Fall Public School, Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School, Muskoka Education Centre, Macaulay Public School, Bracebridge Public School, Monck Public School, Irwin Memorial Public School, Watt Public School, VK Greer Memorial Public School, Riverside Public School, Huntsville High School, Huntsville Public School, Pine Glen Public School, and Spruce Glen Public School.

For more information and updates, visit the TLDSB website here.