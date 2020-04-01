Muskoka, ON – A local golf pro is responding to an urgent call for support from Food Banks Canada.

Head golf professional at South Muskoka Curling & Golf Club, Jacklynn Miller recently spent time in self-isolation and during that time, she thought of her family and others who’ve been affected by COVID-19.

“I initially thought if we could just get half a dozen or twenty pros, that would be good,” Miller said in an interview with MyMuskokaNow. “But quickly we reached a hundred within the first day and it just kept going and going.”

After making a donation of her own, Miller took to Twitter where she called on fellow PGA of Canada members as well as the association’s CEO Kevin Thistle to do the same.

“He nominated three other pros and from there it just kind of had that ripple effect. As of now, we have about 274 golf pros and colleagues who’ve donated to the Food Bank,” Miller said.

Miller is continuing to provide updates on Twitter on a daily basis, with her goal now around 500 donations and she thanking participants who’ve already spread the word.

She notes her six-year-old son was her inspiration for kick-starting this initiative.

“What if one day we needed to go to the food bank and get supplies like if we can’t go back to work soon,” Miller noted. “I thought of him and all the other little kids who might not get to eat if mom and dad aren’t working and I thought no one should go hungry, let alone children.”

Miller is thankful for everyone who has donated and reached out to her so far.

To support Food Banks Canada $150-million COVID-19 appeal, you can head here.