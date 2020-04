HUNTSVILLE, ON-Two people have been charged by the OPP after driving over 100 kilometres an hour in a 60 zone.

On March 31st, the OPP posted on Twitter at 8:45 p.m. that while in a 60 kilometres per hour zone, two drivers who were going 122 and 109 kilometres an hour were charged by police.

“The Huntsville OPP remains committed to traffic safety and enforcing traffic laws. Please slow down,” said the OPP.