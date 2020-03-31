Huntsville town council is looking at ways to extend support to the community with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing.

Council met Monday evening for a special electronic meeting, to discuss what they consider essential and non-essential municipal services in an attempt to reduce municipal staff, as well as projects that could be deferred until 2021.

They also provided an update on immediate needs to community organizations that are providing support to those in need during the pandemic.

During the meeting, Chaffey Ward councillor Jonathan Wiebe said there is a rapidly growing need for basic necessities.

“I am hoping we are positioning ourselves to be able to reach out and assist these charities. These meetings and all these exercises will be all for not if we can’t defend and assist the most vulnerable in our society.”

The Salvation Army, in particular, is experiencing an increase in the number of people who are using their services specifically for food and as a result, they’re dealing with a food shortage.

Councillor Wiebe had requested the community support issue be brought to council’s attention as it highlights what he has heard from residents.

“I feel we should direct staff to report back to us with some kind of funding model that we could put into place for the foreseeable future until some of this government money starts to flow because, at the heart of it, this is where we need to help.”

Faith Baptist Church is also encouraging people to use their services if need be.

To watch the full council meeting you can head here.