The province is investing in senior care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the shocking news that nine seniors died over the weekend at one long-term care facility in Bobcaygeon, the province has issued a new emergency order to make sure senior’s homes and staff have the necessary resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will also be a new process to redeploy inspectors to support long-term care homes with staff supply, care coordination and helping prevent and contain infections.

“It’s never been more important that all Ontarians heed the advice of our Chief Medical Officer of Health by staying home and practicing physical distancing,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “This is especially true because it’s the only way to protect our seniors and the most vulnerable people in our province. All of us need to do our part to stop the spread of this virus.”

Premier Doug Ford also announced another $10-million to help community organizations to deliver meals, medicine, and other necessities to Ontario’s seniors.

“We take seriously the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, and we’re working to put an iron ring of protection around our seniors from COVID-19,” said Premier Doug Ford. “I know asking our seniors to stay at home will not be easy as it will mean inconvenience, isolation and significant change in routine. That’s why we are encouraging everyone to reach out and support them, whether it’s delivering their prescriptions or picking up the phone and giving them a call. It will all make a positive difference to our most vulnerable citizens.”

The government is also working with grocery stores in order to coordinate seniors’ deliveries are prioritized as well as offering seniors’ only shopping hours.