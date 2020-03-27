Every resident in Ontario with a mobile device received an Emergency Alert earlier this afternoon. The alert was also on radios television screens.

The alert told travellers returning to the province that they are required by law to self-isolate for 14 days as they are at high risk of spreading COVID-19.

The message said do not visit stores, family or friends. Premier Doug Ford says it was the first but not the last time the province will use the Emergency Alert System.

Ford says, “They will continue to use every tool in the toolbox to protect Ontarians.”