MUSKOKA, ON-In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is limiting their services while still keeping necessary programs active.

MAHC said that in order to keep staff safe, control the possibility of transmitting COVID-19 and preserve critical resources for when they are most needed, hospitals are temporarily changing operations during the outbreak. Like other Ontario hospitals, they are identifying existing services that can be safely reduced, suspended or relocated.

Chief Executive Officer Natalie Bubela said that they have already taken measures to postpone elective, non-urgent surgery and restrict visiting. “We are now taking steps to implement further temporary measures to create capacity for potential acute care needs, ensure medical supplies, allow us to redeploy staff to other areas, and further limit non-essential traffic in the hospitals.”

Bubela confirmed that non-urgent appointments include mammograms, bone density tests, outpatient breathing tests, heart monitoring tests, and outpatient dietitian appointments.

Patients are being contacted directly to cancel most non-urgent, scheduled outpatient procedures and clinic appointments. MAHC said they will be rebooking as soon as it is safe to do so and urgent procedures and appointments will continue. If you do not receive a call from MAHC, your appointment is not cancelled.

Effective immediately, hospitals will not take walk-in patients with requisitions for X-rays and paying bills in person at the hospital has been discontinued. If you need to make a payment, call the hospital or mail a cheque.

For more information, visit the MAHC website here.