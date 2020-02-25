Close up of a car's tires on a snowy road(Vista Radio Stock Image).

MUSKOKA, ON-Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Muskoka region as there is a possible winter storm hitting the area.

The storm is expected to arrive Wednesday and go into the evening. Between 10 to 25 centimetres of snowfall is possible by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada said the storm is likely to affect Southern Ontario and parts of Northeastern Ontario.

Motorists are advised to prepare for poor winter driving conditions as there will be low visibility in the heavy and quickly accumulating snow.