MUSKOKA, ON-Over $90,000.00 has been raised by people participating in the Coldest Night of the Year.

The event was held on Saturday and all the money raised went to Gravenhurst Against Poverty (GAP) and the Huntsville Table Soup Kitchen Foundation.

People walking in Gravenhurst raised $44,410.00 and those in Huntsville were able to raise $45,953. The money will help fund each organization’s various services. GAP will use the money to support its food programs as well as investing in their transportation and mental health initiatives. The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation will use the money to support its services including food banks, community kitchen and men’s hostel.

Bonnie Dart from GAP said that they appreciate and are thankful to everyone who participated and helped out with the event. She said that even though GAP is still growing as an organization, they plan on growing into different committees and programs to provide services for different needs.