MUSKOKA, ON-All Catholic students in Muskoka are going to be affected by another round of rotating one-day strikes on February 27th if an agreement is not reached.

The strike is part of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) job action that will see all elementary and secondary school Catholic students in the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) out of school for the day.