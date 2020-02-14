MUSKOKA, ON-New electric car charging stations are coming to Muskoka as Hydro One partners up with Ontario Power Generation.

Prior to the announcement of their partnership, a charging station was already placed in Huntsville at the end of 2019, now there are plans for another one to be installed in Gravenhurst sometime in 2020.

Hydro One said that this initiative will help alleviate electric vehicle range anxiety as each station will be located no more than 100 kilometres from each other. Helping anyone with an electric car to be able to charge up their vehicle without wondering if they will make it to the next station.

Councillor Jo Morphy of Gravenhurst who has been fighting to bring electric car charging stations to the region said she is very excited by the news and looks forward to what they bring.

Hydro One will also be installing a total of 160 level three fast-charging stations at 73 locations across Ontario.