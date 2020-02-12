MUSKOKA, ON-All public elementary students in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) will be out of school on Thursday, February 13th as the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) takes the day for more strike action.

During the strike, all TLDSB public elementary schools will be closed but public high schools will remain open.

TLDSB said that daycares, before and after school programs and community use of school after-hour programs will not be affected by the strike but bus transportation will not be provided to TLDSB students.