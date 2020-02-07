PENETANGUISHENE, ON-A Gravenhurst man has been charged with possessing drugs during a traffic stop.

Stopped on Jennings Dr. in Penetanguishene on February 3rd, the Southern Georgian Bay OPP pulled over a car at around 11:00 p.m.

While the officer was investigating the traffic offence, the cop found and seized a number of drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine along with associated drug paraphernalia. The OPP estimates the value of the drugs to be about $6,300.00.

The police brought the man back to the detachment for a further investigation and later charged the 30-year old for possessing heroin, cocaine, going over the speed limit and other offences.

The man is set to appear in court at a future date.