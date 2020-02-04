MUSKOKA, ON-Dara’s Fund is accepting applications for grants that will help Muskoka-based female athletes move onto the next steps in their careers.

Organized by the Muskoka Community Foundation in partnership with the True Sport Foundation, each grant varies year to year but Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation Lynn DeCaro noted that on average, each grant is worth $800.00 to $1,100.00.

Applications for grants are being accepted until March 13th and the recipients will be announced on May 8th.

Dara’s Fund gives grants to women who are looking to take on the next step in their athletic careers. The fund looks at the athlete’s “dedication to the sport, what level they are competing at and what their progress has been to date rising through the ranks,” said DeCaro.

DeCaro said that they receive nine to 12 applications a year but depending on the funding they have available and how many people apply, they award two to three grants per year. “Each year we receive applications from young female athletes who not only excel at their sport but share their passion and knowledge for their sport with their peers,” said DeCaro.

Named after two-time Olympian and gold-medal Freestyle Skier Dara Howell, Dara’s Fund has given $8,800.00 to 14 female athletes in Muskoka since its creation in 2014.

If you are interested in applying for the grant, you can do so here.