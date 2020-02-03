GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst Council is considering its budget for 2020. In a public meeting held today (Monday) council discussed how it would spend $6.98 million on capital costs like bridges, cemeteries, facilities, parks, roads, and special projects.

Val Sequeira, the Chief Financial Officer for the Town of Gravenhurst confirmed that the town is currently looking at a 2.8 percent tax increase for 2020. It has not yet been approved as the council is allowed to make changes if necessary.

The tax will see people living in Gravenhurst pay about $13.00 extra this year on each $100,000.00 of what their home is worth.

Council is set to approve its 2020 budget this Thursday.

When discussing capital projects Sequeira noted that $2,439,000.00 should be put towards roads and repairing them. One example that was talked about at the meeting was taking $535,000.00 to improve the area between Elderberry Lane to Southwood Rd.

Sequeira said the reason why they are putting so much money into roads, is that the town has 52 percent of its assets in it. The town needs the roads to be in good condition so they are able to deliver services and make the community accessible.

Sequeira continued by noting that $385,000.00 should be set aside for bridges, including work done on the Hopkins Bridge as it is in need of repair.

The budget report suggested that the council also invest $850,000.00 into local parks. The report noted specifically that $175,000.00 should go to Muskoka Wharf docks as they need immediate repair. Other suggestions included putting $40,000.00 into improving the ball diamond at Gull Lake Rotary Park and another $40,000.00 into the ball diamond at Muskoka Bay Park.