MUSKOKA, ON-Secondary school students in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) will no longer be taking part in extracurricular activities during the day.

All activities like field trips and all-day sports tournaments that would normally happen during the day are now cancelled as the board does not have enough staff to supervise.

Catherine Shedden of the TLDSB said that they are trying to reschedule the events for after school but because of the nature of them, some will have to be cancelled.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) is withdrawing on-call teacher service. Whenever a teacher is unavailable to attend their own class for any reason, another teacher within the school is asked to cover for them. While the job action is going on, schools will not be able to ask other teachers to cover periods.

President of OSSTF District 15 Colin Matthew said that the withdrawal of on-call teachers is part of the OSSTF job action.

Shedden wanted families to know that this action is not permanent and will only continue while the job action is going on.