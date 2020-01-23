BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The transit in Bracebridge will be temporarily changed for the Fire and Ice Festival.

During the festival this Saturday, bus number 270 for Taylor Rd. at Hiram St. will not be running. You can, however, use the new temporary bus stop that number 270b at Hiram St. as an alternative.

Bus 280 that is caught at St. Thomas Anglican Church will not be temporarily running as well but you can use but 270b at Hiram St. as an alternative as well.

Bus 290, caught at Shier Building, will also not be running but you can use bus 300 as a substitute that is caught at James St.

Bus number 120, that is caught at Bird Mill Mews, will also not be running between 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Bus number 110 that is caught at Ecclestone Dr. or Bus 130 at the Royal Canadian Legion can be used as alternatives for this route.