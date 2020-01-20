BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The OPP has charged a man with impaired driving and his passenger with theft.

On January 15th, the Bracebridge OPP conducted a traffic stop on Woodchester Ave. at 10:45 a.m. and after noticing some concerning behaviour, the police found that neither the driver or the passenger had permission to be using the vehicle.

After investigating, police charged the 29-year-old from Muskoka Lakes with impaired driving by a drug, theft, driving with cannabis readily available, and other offences, his bail hearing is on January 21st.

Police also charged the 18-year-old passenger from Bracebridge with using a stolen credit card, theft, and other offences.

He is set to appear in court on February 18th.