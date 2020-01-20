MUSKOKA, ON-The OPP is continuing to offer advice on how not to fall victim to a phone scam.

The Kawartha Lakes OPP said it has received multiple calls about phone scams related to your Social Insurance Number (SIN).

People are being contacted via phone by callers saying they are representatives from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) or a member of the “fraud squad.”

The OPP said that neither of these entities would ever ask for your personal info like your SIN over the phone.

In one situation, a call display number was the same as the OPP (705-324-6741), making it a very convincing situation. If this happens, you can request a face to face meeting with the officer or tell the caller that they will call the detachment to continue the conversation.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Constable Samantha Bigley with the Bracebridge OPP said that these scams are the most common but if you are ever faced with this situation where someone is asking for your personal info, the most important thing to do is stay calm. “These fraudsters use very intimidating words to try and make you make mistakes.”

Bigley said that fraudsters threaten police action if you do not pay them with gift cards or online currency like bitcoin. The OPP wants people to know that the CRA will never ask for payment in the form of pre-paid cards.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by scammers, call your local OPP, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.