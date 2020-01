BURK’S FALLS, ON-A man has been given a court date for stunt driving.

On January 9th, Almaguin Highlands OPP conducted a traffic stop at 8:00 p.m. two kilometres south of Burk’s Falls on HWY 11.

The 32-year-old driver from North Bay was charged with stunt driving as he was going over 150km/h and having cannabis readily available.

He is set to appear in court on February 20th.