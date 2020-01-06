MUSKOKA, ON- The Alzheimer Society of Muskoka is launching this year’s campaign against the misconception and stigma around dementia.

On January 6th, the society is breaking the silence with a campaign called “I live with dementia. Let me help you understand.”

Canadians living with dementia are hoping to change the public’s idea of what it means to live with the condition and to battle the ongoing discrimination they experience.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, the Executive Director for the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka Karen Quemby said that they are trying to urge better acceptance and support. “I think so many people who are diagnosed with dementia are hesitant to go get help.”

When asked about the discrimination people with dementia face, Quemby said that when people find out someone has dementia, they are not treated as fairly as those who do not have the illness. “We did a study and found out that one in four Canadians would be ashamed if they had dementia.”

She said that this program is more than just discrimination in the workforce or being adequately supported, it’s about giving the community a better understanding and awareness so that they are more inclined to help. “If you see an older person who is having trouble with a debit card, let’s help them out, don’t get angry or frustrated, learn to have patience,” said Quemby.

People with dementia have come forward and shared their stories of living with the disease. One is Amy, a personal support worker who not only encounters stigma in her profession but also sees it in her personal life since her father-in-law was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. “We need to take dementia out of the shadows. Education is a huge part of understanding,” said Amy.

“We want to put a face to a name so we don’t automatically assume anything,” said Quemby.

Quemby said that last year, the Alzheimer’s Society had 669 clients in Muskoka-Parry Sound. “We want to get the message out that we are here to help with our various programs and campaigns like this one.”

The campaign is in its third year and is part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and if you would like to read more stories from people with dementia, click here.