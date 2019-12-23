MUSKOKA, ON – Patients at Muskoka hospitals have a better experience than the provincial average.

The latest patient satisfaction survey had the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) facilities at almost 57 percent, about 10 points higher than the rest of Ontario.

The organization sends the monthly survey out to 25 randomly selected inpatients and 100 outpatients from the Emergency Department at both South Muskoka Memorial Hospital and Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

MAHC also scored 74.9 percent on how well doctors and nurses communicate with patients.

“Our Quality Improvement Plan is specifically measuring the percentage of respondents who responded positively about receiving enough information from hospital staff about what to do if they were worried about their condition or treatment after leaving the hospital,” CEO Natalie Bubela said.

“It’s our goal to provide patients with outstanding, patient- and family-centred care, and satisfaction surveys like this help us identify where we can improve. If you get a questionnaire in the mail, please take the time to complete it to let us know how we are doing.”

MAHC scored 71 percent on acute inpatient care compared to just over 58 percent the other Ontario hospitals averaged. In total, the organization outscored the provincial rate in 22 of 26 aspects of care.