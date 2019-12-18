HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville council has decided to reprimand Councillor Brian Thompson over his recent actions.

On December 17th, the council met and discussed Thompson’s recent actions where he texted Grant Nickalls, a Director at Hunter Bay Radio (HBR) about the station’s Managing Director Jeff Carter.

The text said “Grant, We should chat soon before HBR becomes the mouthpiece for Tim Withey (TW)! Jeff would likely blow TW just to be part of the ongoing tempest in a teapot.”

Integrity Commissioner Robert Swayze recommended that Thompson be reprimanded for his actions in that it becomes public knowledge. Swayze said in his report, that since this was Thompson’s first offence, the punishment would not be that severe.

In the report, Swayze went on to say that “Thompson has failed to treat a member of the public with ‘dignity, understanding and respect’. In addition, he has failed to recognize that he represents a government in all of his dealings with the public and his action reflects badly on public confidence which he should promote. I find that Councillor Thompson has contravened the Code.”

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Mayor Karin Terziano said that she felt the reprimand was appropriate for what the councillor has done. “Our integrity commissioner has reviewed all of the facts and has made a decision off that,’ said Terziano.

Thompson apologized for his actions and if he should have a second offence, the punishment will be more severe.