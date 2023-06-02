While Kirby’s Beach Park has been re-opened after sewing needles were found in the water, Bowyer’s Beach Park has been closed for the same reason.

Town officials say sewing needles were found at the end of the dock.

Beachfront and water access at Bowyer’s will be closed until further notice as town staff investigate. The washroom and picnic tables will stay open.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Town of Bracebridge at 705-645-5264, the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 706-645-2211, or, if it’s an emergency, call 911.

Kirby’s Beach re-opened after an inspection by town staff didn’t turn up any other concerning objects. Town officials say they checked the water and sandy beach area multiple times over the past 20 hours.

While the beach area is open, officials still recommend caution using it.

Officials say town staff will be ramping up inspections of the area and maintenance frequency, including beach raking, cleaning, and garbage collection.

In-water beach maintenance will also be part of all inspections going forward.