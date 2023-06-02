Thanks to the Baysville Curling and Bocce Club donating 300 hardwired smoke alarms, the Township of Lake of Bays is launching the Baysville Get Alarmed campaign.

As part of the campaign, firefighters will be going door-to-door on June 17 for courtesy inspections of existing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Any hardwired smoke alarms that don’t work or will expire by 2025 will be replaced.

Township officials say the inspections are “judgement-free” and no one will get in trouble for potential issues.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that every home in Lake of Bays is equipped with functional smoke alarms,” stated Grant Murchison, Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. “After completing this campaign in Baysville, we plan to roll out similar initiatives across the remaining hamlets in Lake of Bays.”

Township officials point out that 133 fire-related deaths happened in 2022. According to them, that’s the most in over two decades.

What makes the smoke alarms so special is that they’re interconnected and can communicate wirelessly with other alarms as far as 700 ft. away. Officials say they work well in larger homes or detached structures like garages or bunkies.

Notably, they say they feature photoelectric technology which reduces the chance of a false alarm.

The alarms, made by First Alert Canada, are valued at $18,000 but were donated by the company. Individually, the alarms retail for around $60.