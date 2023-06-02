Some of Canada’s top triathletes will be in Gravenhurst on June 10 and 11 for the Gravenhurst Triathlon and Duathlon.

The event will be hosted at the Muskoka Wharf. Racing will start around 8 a.m. on both days with the day finishing with awards ceremonies around lunchtime.

The swimming portion of the event will take place in Lake Muskoka. The biking section will take riders along Muskoka Rd. 169. The triathlon will finish with a run along North Muldrew Lake Rd.

Shawna Patterson, Interim Director of Recreation and Culture, says there will be an intermittent road closure on Muskoka Rd. 169 with Ontario Provincial Police officers directing traffic. She says the delays will likely be around 20 minutes at a time as athletes get out of the water and cross the street to get to their bicycles.

It’s noted on MultiSport Canada’s website that the biking and running portion will be done on a shared road course.

For anyone wanting to watch, Patterson suggests standing along the boardwalk at the Muskoka Wharf to watch the swimming portion. The runners and bikers will be buzzing around the sports field. She says that’s also where the start/finish line will be. Patterson explains a section will be set up in the field for people to watch.

She asks anyone that does watch to be safe and stay out of the way of the athletes.

The race is described on MultiSport Canada’s website as one of the “most sought-after” events on their triathlon series calendar.