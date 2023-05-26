The 12th annual Golf Classic held by the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF) raised $64,000 for the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.

The class was hosted at the South Muskoka Curling and Golf Club in Bracebridge.

“We are so grateful for the club, our sponsors, volunteers, and of course everyone who came out to enjoy a day on the course,” says SMHF Executive Director Leah Walker. “It’s an important day for us

to not only raise funds but to thank our supporters and have some fun.”

The money raised will be used to support enhancing patient care at the hospital in Bracebridge and purchase urgently needed equipment. The foundation recently posted on Facebook about needing to raise money to purchase halo bassinets. Each one costs around $6,000. The bassinets are used to support newborn babies and can be placed beside a mom’s hospital bed.