The fire danger rating for Muskoka has been lowered to “moderate.”

A daytime burning ban is still in effect, with no fires allowed between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.. Small outdoor fires are permitted outside those hours, but officials remind to keep adequate tools on hand to extinguish it, and never leave your fire unattended.

Reach out to your local fire department for specific rules on outdoor burning.