A volunteer who has helped many organizationsin Gravenhurst has been recognized for her “inspiring” volunteerism.

Brenda Gabitous was chosen by the Town of Gravenhurst to be its nominee for the Ontario Senior of the Year Award.

“On behalf of council and staff, I am delighted to congratulate Brenda on this most deserving recognition,” said Mayor Heidi Lorenz. “Brenda has contributed so much to our community through her long-time efforts as a volunteer. She is an inspiration to so many in Gravenhurst. Her volunteerism is truly commendable.”

Gabitous has volunteered with Gravenhurst Against Poverty, the Gravenhurst Curling Club, Gravenhurst Seniors Centre, the Royal Canadian Legion, Gravenhurst Winter Carnival, and the Bala Cranberry Festival.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our community,” said Lorenz. “They play an integral role in making sure that events, activities, and services are possible. We are so fortunate to have Brenda and others like her in Gravenhurst. Council thanks all local volunteers for their involvement in various valuable causes.”