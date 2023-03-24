A local church is welcoming new Canadians with a classic national treat.

On April 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., international workers and newcomers to Canada can stop by the Huntsville Beaver Tails for a free pastry, thanks to Bethel Huntsville Church.

Ted Leck, Bethel’s minister, says it’s a practical way to make new Canadians feel at home in our community.

“I feel like as a community we should be saying to them ‘welcome to Huntsville, we’re glad that you’re our neighbours, and thank you for helping us in this season that we’re in when it’s hard to find workers’,” says Leck. “I feel like it’s something tangible. Beaver Tails are sort of a Canadian expression, so we just feel like it’s a nice way to say thanks, and welcome.”

According to Leck, there will be live music and door prizes, and members of the church will be there to greet people with signs and conversation.

“As many more people are coming to Canada to find a home, it would be great to see Huntsville be a leader in showing a welcome mat,” says Leck. “There’s something about just having conversations with people, and hearing their stories, and getting to know their names. Recognizing these are not just people coming to work in our community, but these are our neighbours.”

Leck adds that local officials are coming to show their support, and other residents are invited to come by and meet their new neighbours.