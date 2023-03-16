Canadian National (CN) Rail will be fixing an often-criticized section of the railway in Bracebridge.

Julien Bédard, media relations advisor with CN, confirmed to the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that the rail crossing at Taylor Rd., just off Manitoba St. in downtown Bracebridge, will be repaired in the spring. However, he was unable to confirm a specific date. He said there are too many things that could come into account to change the schedule.

The road is under the authority of the District of Muskoka.

“CN undertakes crossing improvements annually across its entire rail network,” says Quinn Mitchell, manager of communications for the district. “Prioritization and timing on these improvements is at their discretion. We have been in contact with them regarding this crossing at Taylor Road and the required improvements.”

She notes any work on CN tracks, like clearing snow and fixing potholes, is up to CN to do.

Coun. Debbie Vernon, who represents the ward where the tracks are located, and Mayor Rick Maloney both said during the Feb. 15 council meeting they have been getting questions from residents about when potholes around the tracks will be fixed.

Vernon said she looks forward to the “huge potholes” being fixed.