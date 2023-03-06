It was a packed house at the Algonquin Theatre for the return of Huntsville’s Got Talent.

The talent show, on for the first time since 2019, raised more than $17,000 for Community Living Huntsville (CLH). Ten finalists took the stage, belting out a wide range of genres, with a special bonus performance by the All Abilities Dance Troupe.

The top prize of $1,000 was taken home by singer and guitarist Todd Blair performing his original song “Waiting to Explode,” which he says he wrote last year as a reflection on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just so grateful to be a part of an event like this,” Blair says. “[There was] so much talent, so it could have gone to any of us.”

Fellow guitarist-vocalist Sonya Robertson took second place with “Mend” by Morgan Wade, while drummer Brandon Colonello rounded out third with “Wheels on the Bux” by Five Alarm Funk, respectively winning $250 and $100.

“As soon as Brandon started, and we were down in the dressing room– you could tune in, they got the intercom going– everyone was just like ‘it’s over’,” says Blair. “As soon as he started playing, the talent… if that’s going to be the first performance then we’re in trouble, we better step it up.

Event organizer, CLH’s Jennifer Jerrett, says she could not be happier with how things turned out.

“There were so many moments where I found myself wiping my tears, because of the effort the contestants put into it,” says Jerrett. “And Huntsville showed up. Like, a sold-out performance, that was amazing. I’m just so grateful and thankful.”

According to Jerrett, all proceeds go towards CLH’s Transitional Housing Initiative, which provides safe housing for the people they support, and builds up skills to help them transition to a home of their own.

“We were able to raise $17,000 which is… speechless,” she says. “That’s a lot of money to house people, and we really need that now.”