Bracebridge OPP is looking for someone suspected of fraud.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the man stopped at a bank in Bracebridge on Sept. 29, 2022, and withdrew a “very large sum of money” from an account that wasn’t his.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.