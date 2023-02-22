Gravenhurst Public School (GPS) has its long-awaited crossing guard.

In a media release sent on Feb. 21, Melissa Halford, director of development services shared the news that someone will now be keeping watch as students cross James St., near GPS.

The idea is part of Gravenhurst’s 2023 budget with $14,000 set aside for the part-time position.

Before being elected to Gravenhurst council, Christina Hunter was the chair of GPS’s parent council. She spoke to council in June 2022 to ask them to hire a crossing guard for James St.

“On behalf of parent council and all the parents at GPS, we are thrilled with the addition of a crossing guard to our school and busy intersection of James St. crossing,” says Hunter.

This is the second crossing guard for Gravenhurst. The other is stationed near Muskoka Beechgrove Public School.