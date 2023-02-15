Three lots towards the back of the Centennial Centre parking lot have been chosen by Gravenhurst council as the best place for the RV/trailer park during the Tall Pines Music & Art Festival.

Muskoka Bay Park and Muskoka Beach were also looked at prior to the Centennial Centre being chosen. However, Shawna Patterson, interim director of recreation, arts, and culture, writes in a Feb. 14 report council the park was disqualified because it’s too far from the festival grounds at the Muskoka Wharf and would require attendees to walk along the highway. Patterson writes the beach is too small.

As part of the agreement with council, festival organizers will have to reach out to residents and the respective associations. When Kevin Goodman, chief entertainment officer for Front Row Centre, spoke to Gravenhurst council on Jan. 17, he said there were be 24-hour security, porta-potties, and two large generator-powered lights.

Goodman also said no tents would be allowed.

- Advertisement -

However, Patterson notes in her report that an agreement between the festival and Camping in Muskoka has been reached. He had previously asked council to allow the festival to use the baseball diamond at the wharf for tenting but pulled that request after reaching the agreement with Camping in Muskoka.

Coun. Randy Jorgensen asked if the town will get any extra income from the festival using the parking lot.

Patterson said they won’t. While there is a fee associated with renting the wharf site, there is no cost associated with the festival using town-owned parking lots.

“I was elated to hear about the centennial centre parking lot because that just connects everything,” said Coun. Erin Strength. She added that she has heard complaints about everything being centred on the wharf and the rest of the town not benefiting from the festival.

Council was unanimously in favour of Patterson’s recommendation.

The Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival is scheduled for June 16 and 17 at the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst.