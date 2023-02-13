Listen Live
Loaded gun, drugs seized during traffic stop near Bracebridge

By Mathew Reisler
Photo supplied by: OPP

The Orillia OPP has arrested two people following a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County.

According to Provincial Constable Brett Boniface, a loaded Glock 45 handgun and a bag of .45 calibre ammunition were seized along with 578 grams of suspected cocaine, 169 grams of suspected fentanyl, 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $36,000 in cash, cell phones, and a digital scale. 

A 23-year-old and 19-year-old, both from Windsor, have been charged with three different charges for possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as a handful of charges related to having a prohibited or restricted weapon, and having possession of over $5,000 in proceeds obtained by crime. 

The pair were pulled over on Feb. 9 around 2:20 p.m. along Hwy. 11 just outside of Bracebridge. 

The two were held pending their bail hearing in Barrie.

