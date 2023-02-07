Doug Millikin, a long-time Huntsville resident and volunteer, has passed away at the age of 97.

“Doug and his wife Dorrie were very active volunteers in Huntsville, and he was a member of the Huntsville Hospital Board as a building chairman for the new hospital,” writes the Huntsville Hospital Foundation on Facebook. “On the occasion of his passing, we remember him, especially, as the founding chair of Huntsville District Memorial Hospital Foundation in 1984. Since then, our Foundation has been raising funds for Huntsville Hospital ensuring the community has up-to-date equipment and educational needs to receive the very best care.”

Millikin moved to Guelph a few years ago, but the Hospital Foundation says he made one last visit in Sept. 2021 to make a donation in honour of his “good friend” Bob Hutcheson. In the Facebook post, the Foundation explains Hutcheson gave Millikin a place to stay when he was recovering from a medical condition. “We truly enjoyed having a chat with Doug that day, he had such a generous and kind spirit, great sense of honour and a special twinkle in his eyes,” they write.

“You will be missed Doug,” it says at the end of the Facebook post. “Thank you for all of your service to our hospital and our community.”

In lieu of flowers, his family asks donations be made to the All Saints Anglican Church, or the Hospices in Huntsville, Wellington, or Guelph.

Millikin’s funeral is being held at St. George’s Anglican Church in Guelph on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. In his obituary, his family say a celebration of life will be held for Millikin in Huntsville in August.