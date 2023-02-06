Listen Live
Rink at Huntsville’s Lions Lookout Field opened

By Mathew Reisler
Photo credit: 995645 from Pixabay.com

The Town of Huntsville has opened the outdoor skating rink at the Lions Lookout Field for the season.

Parking for the rink is located at the Veterans Memorial parking lot at 92 Forbes Hill Dr. As well, port-potties are installed near the rink.

The rink is free to use and open during daylight hours, so long as the weather is nice and the ice is in good shape. Town officials say despite best efforts by town staff to keep the ice in tip-top shape, it’s possible that warm weather could damage the ice. 

They add that safety messaging is posted near the rink and ask that everyone spending time on the ice follow the rules. The officials add that everyone should be respectful while skating.

