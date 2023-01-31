The Gravenhurst Winter Carnival is set to return after last being held totally in person in 2020.

Nicole Gray, community recreation coordinator, points out that the carnival had a mix of virtual and outdoor programming in 2021, however, she’s excited to bring back its traditional lineup.

The carnival starts on Thursday, Feb. 16 with the Ignite Gravenhurst speaker series and wraps up on Sunday, Feb. 19 with the demolition derby at the Severn Bridge Fairgrounds, mushball tournament at the Muskoka Wharf, and the closing ceremony at the Centennial Centre.

The festival’s schedule is available on Facebook.

“You name it, we’ve got it,” says Gray.

The mushball tournament is new to the carnival. “It’s basically softball turned into winter,” explains Gray. She adds a community member suggested it be added. “She says she enjoys the sport and wanted to bring it to our carnival,” says Gray. Registration for the event is free but you have to have a carnival button to get in.

Gray says she’s looking forward to the doggie dash at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the lumberjack show at 1 p.m., and the demolition derby at 2 p.m. on Sunday. “Just being involved in the community and back with everyone outside will be good enough,” she adds.

“It’s exciting for the carnival to be back,” says Gray. “I’ve had a great group of volunteers helping me plan the event.”

However, she says volunteers are still needed. She asks anyone interested in helping to email [email protected] Gray says everyone is welcome to volunteer.