One person is dead after a two-car crash on Winhara Rd. and Ecclestone Dr. in Bracebridge.

Police have identified 77-year-old Lawrence Tomblin of Gravenhurst as the decreased. Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says he was taken to the Bracebridge hospital but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

She says police, Muskoka Paramedic Services, and the Bracebridge Fire Department, responded around 1:40 PM Monday.

Bigley says the investigation is ongoing.