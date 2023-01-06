After three years of waiting, the Fire and Ice Festival will once again take over downtown Bracebridge.

From 10 AM to 6 PM on Jan. 28, the festival will take over Manitoba St. from Ontario St. to Kimberley Ave.

Tickets can be pre-purchased at the Bracebridge Visitors Centre at 3 Ecclestone Dr. or on the day of the festival. It will cost $13 for anyone 13 years or older, $5 for people six to 12, and free for anyone under five.

Tracy Larkman, Administrative Coordinator for the Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA), says the event was last held in 2020. “It’s basically a winter carnival on steroids,” she says.

- Advertisement -

This year, she says organizers made a point to include more events for people in their 20s and 30s along with activities for families.

The main attraction of the event is the tube run from Mary St. to Taylor Rd. As well, Larkman says the BIA will set up a skating trail at Memorial Park and the Bracebridge Memorial Arena will be opened up in the afternoon for paid public skating, too.

Starting right when the festival opens, there will be entertainment, including busker shows and Oshki Gnebig Minnis Singers.

There will be activities scattered throughout downtown including a kids carnival zone, a cupcake decorating area ice sculpting, axe throwing, and new this year will be the fire and ice lounge hosted by the Bracebridge Hall at 17 Manitoba St.

The festival will be capped off with a fireworks show at 6 PM.

“Our focus this year is trying to get the event back up and running,” says Larkman.

She adds they need over 125 volunteers just for the day of the events. Even more are needed to help set up and tear down. Larkman asks anyone interested in volunteering to sign up through the festival’s website. She explains each shift is three hours. “The great thing when you volunteer is you get a free pass, a free toque, a meal, and a fast pass for the tube run,” adds Larkman.

“We want the community to get out and enjoy downtown in the winter,” says Larkman.