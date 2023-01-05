The water and river levels in Muskoka and Parry Sound are higher than normal for this time of year.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has put out a flood outlook for the Parry Sound District, District of Muskoka, and the northwest portion of the County of Haliburton.

Officials with the MNRF say the area has experienced mild weather and rain after a massive winter storm between Dec. 23 and 27. As that snow has started to melt, they say another 30 millimeters of rain has fallen over the past 24 hours.

Over the next week, the officials say more mild weather is expected.

They say to exercise caution around bodies of water and keep a close eye on children and pets. As well, the officials say any ice on rivers or lakes is “not safe.”

They expect the runoff from rain and snowmelt will continue to make water levels and river flows rise above their seasonal averages. It’s possible that “nuisance flooding” happens in some flood-prone areas.

The officials say the forecast shows cold weather is on the way next week which will help the water levels recede.