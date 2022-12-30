As Hydro crews worked through the holidays to get the lights back on, a Bracebridge restaurant kept them well-fed.

Over Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Nick’s Family Restaurant in Bracebridge provided 260 meals to utility workers, as they dealt with damage from the snowstorm.

“It feels good, because the guys are working hard out there and they need something to eat,” says Tim Salouros, who owns the restaurant with his wife Robin. “They called us [to see] if we can sponsor them through the holidays. And we did, myself and my better half, and we’ll do it again if we have to.”

Salouros says his family had to postpone their Christmas celebrations, but they did not mind. “We just had to do it on another day, Tuesday afternoon. Usually Tuesday is our day off, so it was not a problem.”

According to Salouros, his restaurant was not the only one to feed the workers over the holidays. He says Nick’s lost power on Tuesday, and a few other local eateries chipped in to provide meals.

“They leave their families so they can go out there to do that,” says Salouros. “They’re out there for us, right? It’s important to support those people. Hydro people, firefighters, all those emergency groups. I was happy to do it, and I’ll do it again.”