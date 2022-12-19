The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation’s annual gift drive was a resounding success.

Volunteers were set up outside Huntsville’s Canadian Tire on Saturday, handing out a list of needed gifts and supplies to shoppers. All told, people bought and donated enough gift and food donations to fill three vehicles, as well as $720 between cash and gift cards.

“We are completely blown away, everybody filled [our] vehicle and more,” said Heather Cassie, The Table’s founder. “We had to take a load already to The Table today.”

Cassie says the donations will be available free of charge to The Table’s guests. Parents and caregivers can find gifts for their children on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., while kids can return the favour on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. by picking out presents for their parents, siblings, and other family.

“Thank you so much to everybody who went into Canadian Tire and purchased items for The Table, for our guests, for our kids and adults,” says Cassie. “We are more than grateful, so Merry Christmas to all.”