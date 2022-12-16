Lake of Bays wants people to sound off on what will go into its community hub in Dwight.

The township has released a survey for residents and visitors to give feedback on the proposed hub, to be located at the Dwight Library and Community Centre.

Cathy Fairbairn, CEO and Chief Librarian of the Lake of Bays Public Library, says the survey includes some suggestions they’ve already gotten– such as a larger library space, an exercise centre, and a business hub– as well as a blank portion for other ideas.

“Right now, our community has to go elsewhere for a lot of services, for instance social services, and not everyone has the ability to do that,” says Fairbairn. “So the thought is, wouldn’t that be great if we could bring services right here into the community.”

Fairbairn encourages anyone who spends time in the township to give their feedback.

“It’s a public building, so in my opinion the public gets the first say as to what they want to see here,” says Fairbairn. “Obviously there’s going to be some limitations with space and finances on how many of the ideas we can implement, but we want to hear from the community. We are a community service and we want to do what’s best for the community.”

According to Fairbairn, the survey will close in mid-January, with the results hopefully going to council at its February meeting. She adds that a community information session is planned in the new year, with details to be announced once the date is firmed up.