Adam Crockatt will hand over the reins of the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce to Meghan Pratt On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

“Between now and then, the two of us will work together, along with our Board, to ensure a seamless transition,” says Crockatt in an email to Chamber members. “Meghan will do an amazing job in the role and I’ll continue to offer support however I can.”

Crockatt started as executive director in March 2022.

“I am departing with mixed emotions,” says Crockatt. “I realize that I have not been in the role very long, but some great opportunities have recently come up that I’m unable to turn down, even though I think this is a tremendously exciting time for the Chamber.”

- Advertisement -

“We understand Adam’s decision to move on from the role and are fully supportive of him pursuing the personal goals that he’s most passionate about,” officials say. “We will continue to welcome him as part of the Chamber community and are excited to support his endeavours in Gravenhurst.”

Pratt has been with the Chamber since May 2021 and officials with the board say she has “proven herself to be an employee who is passionate about the work the Chamber is doing, committed to supporting our members, and has grown tremendously in her role during that time.”