There’s a major shakeup at Hockey Canada.

The sport’s governing body has announced Chief Executive Officer Scott Smith is leaving the position immediately while the entire board has also agreed to step down.

The moves follow several high-profile sponsors dropping their support for the organization over its handling of sexual assault investigations involving members of the 2003 and 2018 men’s national junior teams.

Hockey Canada says an interim management committee will be put in place until a newly constituted board appoints a new CEO.