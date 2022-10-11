Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Huntsville Hospital’s east wing.

Officials have suspended visitation to the wing as of Oct. 9, as patients and staff are tested. Enhanced cleaning procedures are also underway.

“For safety, visiting restrictions are currently in place for East Wing at the Huntsville site and we appreciate the community’s patience at this time,” says President & CEO Cheryl Harrison. “Exceptions will be permitted in approved special circumstances, such as essential caregiver and palliative end-of-life patients.”