A 46-year-old male from Gravenhurst is facing drug trafficking charges.

Provincial Constable Taryn Molnar says officers were patrolling First St. in Gravenhurst on Oct. 2 around 9 PM when they spotted the person.

After an investigation, he’s been charged with two counts of possessing a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A court date is scheduled for Nov. in Bracebridge.